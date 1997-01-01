Why Our Customers Love Sheet Music Plus:

"Sheet Music Plus is the BEST! Not only are we able to actually read the contents of an anthology, but their web-site also allows us to see a few pages, just to make sure we 're ordering the appropriate difficulty level, and to actually hear a minute or two of a selection as well! Once an order is placed, which I often do due to the very reasonable shipping charge, I almost swear it is in my mailbox the next day! The turn-around service is phenomenal. I 've referred several of my musician friends to Sheet Music Plus and hope they are now enjoying your great service as much as I do."

- Sue A., Pagosa Springs, CO

"I really appreciate you and the company. Knowing that a real person is available by e-mail to help me when I have a problem is part of why I continue to order all my music from you. Customer service like you just demonstrated is rare."

- Nancy, United States

"I wouldn 't shop anywhere else! Sheet Music Plus prices are excellent as is their delivery service. Being able to browse through their titles and listen to many of the pieces is a distinct advantage."

- Lynn H., United Kingdom

See more Testimonials →